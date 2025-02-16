Gattaca (LON:GATC) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Gattaca plc (LON:GATC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 80.25 ($1.01) and traded as low as GBX 75.30 ($0.95). Gattaca shares last traded at GBX 81.16 ($1.02), with a volume of 117,213 shares changing hands.
Gattaca Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £24.36 million, a PE ratio of 131.06, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 80.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 87.12.
About Gattaca
