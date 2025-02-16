Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.9% in the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.0% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 143,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,680,000 after acquiring an additional 13,756 shares during the period. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance
Shares of IWM opened at $225.97 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $191.34 and a 12 month high of $244.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.15.
About iShares Russell 2000 ETF
iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
