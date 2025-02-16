Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.9% in the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.0% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 143,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,680,000 after acquiring an additional 13,756 shares during the period. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $225.97 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $191.34 and a 12 month high of $244.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.