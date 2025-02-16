Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Buys 93,910 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 114.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 175,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,910 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $26.60 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.49 and a 200 day moving average of $26.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

