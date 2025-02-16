Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 155 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 172.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in TKO Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,151,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,985,000 after acquiring an additional 163,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in TKO Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,052,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,966,000 after acquiring an additional 192,602 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in TKO Group by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,704,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,892,000 after acquiring an additional 383,869 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in TKO Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,246,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,185,000 after acquiring an additional 13,148 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TKO Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,931,000 after acquiring an additional 85,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TKO Group

In other news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell purchased 156,446 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $175.60 per share, for a total transaction of $27,471,917.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,461,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,268,900.80. This represents a 6.79 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel purchased 117,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $175.40 per share, for a total transaction of $20,656,682.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,579,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,433,249.80. The trade was a 4.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,498,297 shares of company stock worth $387,671,461 and have sold 71,457 shares worth $10,153,456. Company insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of TKO Group stock opened at $175.60 on Friday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.69 and a twelve month high of $179.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.80.

TKO has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.08.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

