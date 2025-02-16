Future Vision II Acquisition (NASDAQ:FVNNU) Trading Down 2.9% – Time to Sell?

Future Vision II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVNNU – Get Free Report) dropped 2.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.21 and last traded at $10.21. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.
Future Vision II Acquisition Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.44.
About Future Vision II Acquisition
We are a blank check company incorporated on January 30, 2024, as a Cayman Islands exempted company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.
