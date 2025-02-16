Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP) Short Interest Up 41.0% in January

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the January 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

Fulton Financial stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,746. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.67. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $21.22.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.3203 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.