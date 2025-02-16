FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $188.69 and last traded at $188.70, with a volume of 37864 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $191.41.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd.
Get Our Latest Research Report on FCN
FTI Consulting Trading Down 2.1 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 337.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.
FTI Consulting Company Profile
FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FTI Consulting
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.