FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $188.69 and last traded at $188.70, with a volume of 37864 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $191.41.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd.

FTI Consulting Trading Down 2.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 337.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

