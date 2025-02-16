FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.63.

FSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. B. Riley downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.31 per share, for a total transaction of $106,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,238. This trade represents a 11.16 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 11,500 shares of company stock worth $248,910. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSK. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 32.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 14.9% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 97,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 186,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth about $1,038,000. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $23.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.95. FS KKR Capital has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $23.73.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

