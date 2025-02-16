Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.61 and last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 17845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.
Fresnillo Trading Up 0.1 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Fresnillo Company Profile
Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.
