Four Corners Property Trust’s (FCPT) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FCPT. Barclays dropped their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

NYSE:FCPT opened at $27.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.14. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52 week low of $22.38 and a 52 week high of $30.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.64 and a 200 day moving average of $28.23.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 37.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCPT. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

