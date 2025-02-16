Fortis Inc. (FTS) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 18th

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.4382 per share by the utilities provider on Saturday, March 1st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.

Fortis has raised its dividend by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years. Fortis has a payout ratio of 70.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Fortis to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.9%.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $44.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Fortis has a 12-month low of $36.86 and a 12-month high of $46.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 14.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fortis in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortis currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fortis

Fortis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.