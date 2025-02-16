First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Short Interest Down 39.8% in January

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 39.8% from the January 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ FYC opened at $79.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $475.68 million, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.19. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $60.51 and a 52-week high of $85.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.31.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.1473 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.
The First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a quant-driven index that select stocks from a small-cap growth universe in an attempt to outperform the market. FYC was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
