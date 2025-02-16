First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Short Interest Up 33.3% in January

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ FTXH traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $27.25. 455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,332. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.15. The company has a market cap of $13.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.70. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12 month low of $25.73 and a 12 month high of $29.72.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.1304 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Pharmaceuticals index. The fund tracks the 30 most liquid US pharmaceutical companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility, and growth. FTXH was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

