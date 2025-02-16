First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG) Holdings Reduced by Tcfg Wealth Management LLC

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the period. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMLG. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hobart Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 15,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 53,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MMLG opened at $33.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day moving average of $29.52. The firm has a market cap of $81.14 million, a P/E ratio of 43.96 and a beta of 1.41. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $33.12.

About First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF

The First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (MMLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large cap growth stocks. Stock selections are made by two portfolio managers. MMLG was launched on Jul 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

