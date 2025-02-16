First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.68 and traded as high as $18.88. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund shares last traded at $18.83, with a volume of 94,388 shares traded.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average of $18.68.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund
About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.