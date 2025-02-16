First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $266.65 and last traded at $266.29, with a volume of 93712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $265.41.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.33. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 1.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 1,220.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 575.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 149.3% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

