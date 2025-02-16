First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SKYY opened at $129.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $131.54.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

