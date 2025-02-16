Financial Contrast: Triller Group (NYSE:ILLR) versus Ares Management (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) and Triller Group (NYSE:ILLR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Ares Management has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triller Group has a beta of -1.38, meaning that its stock price is 238% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ares Management and Triller Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Management 11.35% 16.64% 3.41% Triller Group -139.01% -805.50% -54.21%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Management $3.88 billion 15.00 $474.33 million $2.03 91.68 Triller Group $54.19 million 5.26 -$49.21 million ($1.22) -1.44

This table compares Ares Management and Triller Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ares Management has higher revenue and earnings than Triller Group. Triller Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ares Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.0% of Ares Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Triller Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Ares Management shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Triller Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ares Management and Triller Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Management 0 5 8 0 2.62 Triller Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Ares Management currently has a consensus price target of $176.17, indicating a potential downside of 5.34%. Given Ares Management’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ares Management is more favorable than Triller Group.

Summary

Ares Management beats Triller Group on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ares Management



Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets. Its Direct Lending Group segment provides financing solutions to small-to-medium sized companies. The company's Private Equity Group segment focuses on majority or shared-control investments primarily in under-capitalized companies. Its Real Estate Group segment invests in new developments and the repositioning of assets, with a focus on control or majority-control investments; and originates and invests in a range of self-originated financing opportunities for middle-market owners and operators of commercial real estate. The firm was previously known as Ares Management, L.P. Ares Management Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California with additional offices in the United States, Europe and Asia. Ares Management GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

About Triller Group



Triller Group, Inc. engages in the provision of an artificial intelligence-powered, social media and live-streaming event platform for creators. It uses proprietary AI technology to push and track content virtually to affiliated and non-affiliated sites and networks. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

