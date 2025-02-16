Fair Oaks Income (LON:FA17) Shares Up 2.8% – Should You Buy?

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FA17 – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.57 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.56 ($0.01). 44,992 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 304% from the average session volume of 11,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.55 ($0.01).

The company has a market capitalization of £242.80 million and a PE ratio of 8.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.57.

Fair Oaks Income Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital Limited. The fund invests its entire corpus in FOIF II LP and FOMC III LP. Fair Oaks Income Limited was formed on March 7, 2014 and is domiciled in the Channel Islands.

