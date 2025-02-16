Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $963,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Soros Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.7% during the third quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 54,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 22,884 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 123,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth approximately $4,709,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,254,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $190.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $208.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $214.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FI stock opened at $230.85 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.44 and a 1 year high of $233.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

