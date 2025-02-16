Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $845,000 Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,630,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,144,000 after buying an additional 275,717 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,420,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,843,000 after buying an additional 352,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,893,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,505,000 after buying an additional 97,990 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 12.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,570,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,461,000 after buying an additional 171,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,354,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,895,000 after buying an additional 20,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $295.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, November 4th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $347.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.00.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $451.74 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $454.13. The company has a market cap of $111.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 885.78, a PEG ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $376.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.24.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total value of $667,810.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,718,009.14. This trade represents a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.14, for a total transaction of $1,656,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,798 shares in the company, valued at $42,629,875.72. This represents a 3.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,565 shares of company stock valued at $49,235,849. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

