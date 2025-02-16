Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4,292.3% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,676,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,903 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,846,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,266,522,000 after buying an additional 1,389,172 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,205,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $184,810,000 after buying an additional 1,091,561 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,897,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $326,578,000 after buying an additional 951,580 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,470,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $457,138,000 after buying an additional 815,403 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BSX opened at $106.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $156.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.19. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $65.33 and a 1 year high of $107.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 11.07%. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 15,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total transaction of $1,585,191.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 241,451 shares in the company, valued at $25,369,256.57. This represents a 5.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $1,250,672.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 978 shares in the company, valued at $87,306.06. This trade represents a 93.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,326 shares of company stock worth $8,673,948 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.39.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

