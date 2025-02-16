Everhart Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 171.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,294 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 0.7% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHD opened at $27.79 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.00. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

