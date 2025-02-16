EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA) Short Interest Up 9.6% in January

EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the January 15th total of 8,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Separately, Greenridge Global raised EUDA Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.
EUDA stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.26. 100,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,587. EUDA Health has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $6.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.21.
EUDA Health Holdings Limited operates as a healthcare specialty company. The company operates through two segments, Medical Services and Property Management Services. It offers a range of specialty care services to patients; and operates medical facility general practice clinic that provides holistic care for various illnesses.
