EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA) Short Interest Up 9.6% in January

EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDAGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the January 15th total of 8,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Greenridge Global raised EUDA Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EUDA Health

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EUDA Health

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EUDA Health stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDAFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.07% of EUDA Health as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

EUDA Health Trading Up 3.9 %

EUDA stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.26. 100,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,587. EUDA Health has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $6.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.21.

About EUDA Health

EUDA Health Holdings Limited operates as a healthcare specialty company. The company operates through two segments, Medical Services and Property Management Services. It offers a range of specialty care services to patients; and operates medical facility general practice clinic that provides holistic care for various illnesses.

Featured Stories

