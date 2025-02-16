EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA) Short Interest Up 9.6% in January

EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the January 15th total of 8,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Greenridge Global raised EUDA Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

Get EUDA Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on EUDA Health

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EUDA Health

EUDA Health Trading Up 3.9 %

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EUDA Health stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EUDA Health Holdings Limited ( NASDAQ:EUDA Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.07% of EUDA Health as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

EUDA stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.26. 100,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,587. EUDA Health has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $6.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.21.

About EUDA Health

(Get Free Report)

EUDA Health Holdings Limited operates as a healthcare specialty company. The company operates through two segments, Medical Services and Property Management Services. It offers a range of specialty care services to patients; and operates medical facility general practice clinic that provides holistic care for various illnesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EUDA Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EUDA Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.