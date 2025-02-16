ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Short Interest Down 18.8% in January

ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the January 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ USOI opened at $63.77 on Friday. ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12-month low of $62.15 and a 12-month high of $79.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.37.
ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $1.7502 dividend. This is a positive change from ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.
Institutional Trading of ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN
ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile
agora temos um novo jeito de nos comunicar com você: o linkedin. tudo para facilitar a sua vida e trazer mais comodidade e facilidade para o seu dia a dia. prático, moderno, digital. o banese é do seu jeito! fale com a gente através dos nossos canais de atendimento e acompanhe nossas redes sociais. facebook —> www.facebook.com/banese/ instagram —> www.instagram.com/banese/ youtube —> www.youtube.com/user/bancobanese site —> http://www.banese.com.br/ alô banese —> 0800 284 3218 ou 3218 2020.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.