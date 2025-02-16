ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Short Interest Down 18.8% in January

ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the January 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ USOI opened at $63.77 on Friday. ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12-month low of $62.15 and a 12-month high of $79.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.37.

Get ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN alerts:

ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $1.7502 dividend. This is a positive change from ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

Institutional Trading of ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN

ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN ( NASDAQ:USOI Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 2.87% of ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Free Report)

agora temos um novo jeito de nos comunicar com você: o linkedin. tudo para facilitar a sua vida e trazer mais comodidade e facilidade para o seu dia a dia. prático, moderno, digital. o banese é do seu jeito! fale com a gente através dos nossos canais de atendimento e acompanhe nossas redes sociais. facebook —> www.facebook.com/banese/ instagram —> www.instagram.com/banese/ youtube —> www.youtube.com/user/bancobanese site —> http://www.banese.com.br/ alô banese —> 0800 284 3218 ou 3218 2020.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.