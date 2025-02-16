Eric P. Lefkofsky Sells 80,003 Shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) Stock

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2025

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEMGet Free Report) CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 80,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $6,862,657.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,049,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,142,678.80. This represents a 1.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Tempus AI Stock Up 6.8 %

Tempus AI stock opened at $89.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.32. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $91.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair downgraded Tempus AI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Tempus AI from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempus AI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tempus AI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tempus AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 910.4% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempus AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM)

Receive News & Ratings for Tempus AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempus AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.