Eric P. Lefkofsky Sells 80,003 Shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) Stock

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 80,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $6,862,657.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,049,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,142,678.80. This represents a 1.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Tempus AI Stock Up 6.8 %

Tempus AI stock opened at $89.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.32. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $91.45.

Get Tempus AI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair downgraded Tempus AI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Tempus AI from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempus AI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tempus AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 910.4% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempus AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tempus AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempus AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.