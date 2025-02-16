Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Trading Down 5.3% – What’s Next?

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.94 and last traded at $4.96. 2,017,565 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 8,117,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eos Energy Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.90.
Institutional Trading of Eos Energy Enterprises
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOSE. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.
Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.
