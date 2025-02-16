EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,070 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Merchants Corp lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 64,029 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 236,010 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $28,421,000 after acquiring an additional 18,860 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,882 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EOG opened at $129.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.42. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.06 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total transaction of $76,867.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,185.56. This represents a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EOG. Wolfe Research raised shares of EOG Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.14.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

