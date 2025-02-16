EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ENLC. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James lowered EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered EnLink Midstream from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

EnLink Midstream Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:ENLC opened at $14.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.33 and a beta of 2.43. EnLink Midstream has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 20,947.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. 45.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

See Also

