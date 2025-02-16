Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Short Interest Up 44.7% in January

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a growth of 44.7% from the January 15th total of 871,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 442,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Enel Chile Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ENIC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.41. 415,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,871. Enel Chile has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average of $2.82.

Enel Chile Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0463 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This is a boost from Enel Chile’s previous dividend of $0.03. Enel Chile’s payout ratio is currently 36.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank cut Enel Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.90 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Enel Chile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Enel Chile by 1,444.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 804,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 752,448 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Enel Chile by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,482,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 172,383 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 66,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 249,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 32,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

