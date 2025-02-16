Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Short Interest Update

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,100 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the January 15th total of 172,400 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 92,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Emerson Radio in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It offers houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, karaoke machines, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising televisions, massagers, and security products.
