Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Stock Price Down 5.7% on Insider Selling

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $15.31 and last traded at $15.23. 77,219 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 397,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.

Specifically, Director Milton Mayo Morris sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $50,778.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,858.54. The trade was a 7.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EMBC shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Embecta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Embecta from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Embecta Trading Down 8.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.57. The firm has a market cap of $863.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.20. Embecta had a net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Embecta Corp. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embecta

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Embecta by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,025,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,076,000 after acquiring an additional 28,031 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Embecta by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,261,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,359,000 after acquiring an additional 242,668 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Embecta by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,387,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,564,000 after acquiring an additional 45,228 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Embecta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,306,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embecta during the 4th quarter worth about $15,270,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embecta Company Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

