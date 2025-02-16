Ellis Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ stock opened at $91.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.28 and its 200 day moving average is $93.39. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $78.27 and a one year high of $99.58.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

