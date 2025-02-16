Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $11.69 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,522 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 2.3% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $11,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TigerOak Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,172,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Vivid Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 20,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $59.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.58 and a 200-day moving average of $58.74. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $54.77 and a 52-week high of $60.88.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.