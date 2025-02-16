Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,876 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $22,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Portfolio Design Labs LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 25,065 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 28,004 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $832,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,819.05. This represents a 8.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.45, for a total value of $164,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,216 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,021.20. The trade was a 3.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,644,635 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EA. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.24.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.3 %

EA stock opened at $129.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.88. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.21 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 17.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

