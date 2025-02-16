Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EKSO. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Ekso Bionics from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Ekso Bionics Stock Performance

About Ekso Bionics

EKSO opened at $0.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.86. Ekso Bionics has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $2.16.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

