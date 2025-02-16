Edgewater Wireless Systems (CVE:YFI) Trading Down 13.3% – What’s Next?

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (CVE:YFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 13.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 302,746 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 156,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Edgewater Wireless Systems Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -18.34, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.06 million, a PE ratio of -102.45 and a beta of 2.05.
About Edgewater Wireless Systems
Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc develops and commercializes technologies and intellectual property for the wireless communications market in North America. The company provides IP Licensing, Wi-Fi spectrum slicing solutions, dual channel Wi-Fi; wireless access points and associated peripheral equipment and support services; and PowerZoning, a channel power control product for multi-channel single radio Wi-Fi networks.
