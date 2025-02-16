dynaCERT (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Trading 6.1% Higher – Here’s Why

dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF – Get Free Report) rose 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 10,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 25,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

dynaCERT Stock Up 6.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14.

About dynaCERT

dynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, and distribution of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced carbon emissions.

