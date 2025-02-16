Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Short Interest Up 41.0% in January

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the January 15th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 50,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 19,725 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 43,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,638,000.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DPG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.91. 75,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,102. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.54. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

