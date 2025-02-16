Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,436,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $487,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,175 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 10,324.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,250,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229,220 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 7,438.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,483,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,297,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,559,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,555 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,620,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,653,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $55.58 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.17 and a twelve month high of $61.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.68%.

D has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.58.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

