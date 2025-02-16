Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Short Interest Up 47.1% in January

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the January 15th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Dolphin Entertainment Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DLPN opened at $1.10 on Friday. Dolphin Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $3.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their target price on Dolphin Entertainment from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 118,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 1.06% of Dolphin Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and production company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment provides diversified marketing services, including public relations, entertainment and hospitality content marketing, strategic communications, strategic marketing consulting, social media and influencer marketing, digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

Featured Stories

