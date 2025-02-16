Dolly Varden Silver (CVE:DV) Shares Down 1.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Dolly Varden Silver Co. (CVE:DV – Get Free Report) fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.02 and last traded at C$1.03. 560,983 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 267,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.05.

Dolly Varden Silver Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$316.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.08.

Insider Activity

In other Dolly Varden Silver news, Director Robert John Mcleod sold 30,000 shares of Dolly Varden Silver stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.98, for a total value of C$29,400.00. Corporate insiders own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Dolly Varden Silver Company Profile

Dolly Varden Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Kitsault Valley project, which comprises the Dolly Varden property and the Homestake Ridge property located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, Canada; and the Big Bulk property located in Canada.

