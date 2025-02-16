DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.11 and last traded at $21.53, with a volume of 37621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.40.

DNB Bank ASA Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 15.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DNB Bank ASA will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for individual and business customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings, current, and pension accounts; fixed rate and security deposits; home and cabin mortgages, car and consumer loans, business loans, and refinancing; car, house, home contents, travel, personal, and non-life insurance product; payment services; and online and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

