Directa Plus (LON:DCTA) Shares Down 12.5% – Should You Sell?

Directa Plus Plc (LON:DCTA – Get Free Report) fell 12.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7 ($0.09). 181,106 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 101,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8 ($0.10).

Directa Plus Trading Down 13.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 11.09. The company has a market capitalization of £9.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.74.

Directa Plus Company Profile

Directa Plus has a unique and patented, chemical-free production process of pristine graphene nanoplatelets (GNPs), tailored to our partners’ and customers’ requirements. The manufacturing model is flexible and scalable. We have a pioneering vision of the applications of G+® Graphene Plus in different industrial sectors.

Featured Stories

