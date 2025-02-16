Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Acquired by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for about 1.8% of VeraBank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $6,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elser Financial Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3,665.7% during the fourth quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 733,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,709,000 after purchasing an additional 713,608 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,368,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,601,000 after acquiring an additional 550,116 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7,076.3% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 456,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,680,000 after acquiring an additional 449,701 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,368,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,075,000 after acquiring an additional 349,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divergent Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 187.0% during the fourth quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 455,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,201,000 after purchasing an additional 296,739 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $66.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $57.33 and a twelve month high of $71.78.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

