Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Acquired by Copperleaf Capital LLC

Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 140,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 3.1% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Abound Wealth Management lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 644.9% in the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $35.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.62. The company has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $29.89 and a 1 year high of $36.66.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.