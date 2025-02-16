Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.71 and last traded at $38.70, with a volume of 18811 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.42.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional International Value ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,878,000. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 112,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 206.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

