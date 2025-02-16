Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Short Interest Update

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the January 15th total of 61,200 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Daily Journal Stock Up 1.5 %

Daily Journal stock traded up $6.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $433.53. 38,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,978. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $505.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $500.60. The company has a market cap of $598.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 10.26. Daily Journal has a fifty-two week low of $317.01 and a fifty-two week high of $602.00.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 30th. The company reported $19.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daily Journal had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 111.70%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Daily Journal by 343.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Daily Journal by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daily Journal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $650,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Daily Journal by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Daily Journal by 172.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. 51.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.

