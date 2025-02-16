Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Short Interest Update

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the January 15th total of 61,200 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Daily Journal Stock Up 1.5 %
Daily Journal stock traded up $6.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $433.53. 38,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,978. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $505.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $500.60. The company has a market cap of $598.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 10.26. Daily Journal has a fifty-two week low of $317.01 and a fifty-two week high of $602.00.
Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 30th. The company reported $19.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daily Journal had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 111.70%.
Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.
