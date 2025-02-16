Csenge Advisory Group Sells 13,969 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,969 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up about 0.7% of Csenge Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $12,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SLYG stock opened at $92.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.82. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $81.03 and a one year high of $101.62.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

