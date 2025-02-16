Csenge Advisory Group Sells 12,729 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,729 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 1.4% of Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $26,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 21,571.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010,682 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24,600.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 608,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,427,000 after purchasing an additional 606,411 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 446.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 239,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,410,000 after purchasing an additional 195,520 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 47.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 454,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,386,000 after purchasing an additional 146,271 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 245.1% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 160,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,065,000 after purchasing an additional 114,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $266.29 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $184.84 and a 1-year high of $270.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.74 and its 200-day moving average is $243.57.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

